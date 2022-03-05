Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.95) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.88). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 98.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share.
In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 351,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 94,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 372,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,597,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,975 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.85. 895,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,284. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $782.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.85.
About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
