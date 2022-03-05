Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE ATTO opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Atento has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter valued at $5,900,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atento by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

