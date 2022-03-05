Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Atico Mining stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,911. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

