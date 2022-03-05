Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend payment by 23.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $75.77 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 34.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.93.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.