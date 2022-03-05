Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Avid Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Avid Technology by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 393,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 124,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 773.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 263,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Avid Technology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVID opened at $30.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVID. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

