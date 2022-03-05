Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNA. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of RNA opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.27. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

