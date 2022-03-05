AvidXchange (AVDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVDX stock opened at 8.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 11.45. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 8.15 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 25.44.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.