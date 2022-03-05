Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.04. 22,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 85,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXLA. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.

In related news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

