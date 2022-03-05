Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 330,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,326,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)
