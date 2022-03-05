Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 330,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,326,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

