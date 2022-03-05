Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Issues Earnings Results

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Aziyo Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AZYO opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.06. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

In other news, insider Thomas Englese acquired 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $27,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 412,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating ) by 370.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZYO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

