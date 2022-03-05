B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $601.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico's FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

