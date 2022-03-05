B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WHF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

WHF opened at $15.10 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $349.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

