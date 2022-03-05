B. Riley Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $31.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,611. James River Group has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -23.12%.

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in James River Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter worth about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter worth about $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in James River Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.