B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

