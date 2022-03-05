B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of B2Digital stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,295,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,117. B2Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. The firm aims to create and develop minor league champions. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

