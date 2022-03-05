BAE Systems’ (BA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 878 ($11.78) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.45) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.99) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.05) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.64) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 670.33 ($8.99).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 691.60 ($9.28) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £21.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 593.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 574.17.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

