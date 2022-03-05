BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BAE Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BAE Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

BAESY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DZ Bank lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 710 ($9.53) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.50.

BAESY stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

