Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $119.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,844,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,699,000 after acquiring an additional 93,909 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

