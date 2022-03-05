Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Betty J. Sapp Buys 1,500 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ball by 152.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ball by 48.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 152,212 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Ball by 11.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.19.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.