Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,833 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,521,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 466,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:GEO opened at $5.76 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $705.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

