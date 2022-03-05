Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $3.02 Million in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth $10,087,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth $21,735,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth $1,994,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth $3,524,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIIGU opened at $10.02 on Friday. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17.

