Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $3.25 Million in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 158,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vtex alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vtex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Vtex has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

Vtex Profile (Get Rating)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.