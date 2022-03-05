Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAR stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

