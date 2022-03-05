Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 52,132 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $24,206,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Evergy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,796,000 after buying an additional 286,330 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Evergy by 85.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 566,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after buying an additional 260,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after buying an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,208,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.69 per share, with a total value of $460,361.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 40,549 shares of company stock worth $2,726,040. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

