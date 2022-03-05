Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,884 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after buying an additional 402,313 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth about $717,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 854,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 207.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 346,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.