BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in February

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BDORY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.61. 118,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,783. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.61. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

