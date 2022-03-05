Bank of America Begins Coverage on Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.00.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $267.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.42.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.