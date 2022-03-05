Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.71.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$146.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$145.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$136.81. The stock has a market cap of C$94.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$107.36 and a twelve month high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

