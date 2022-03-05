Bank of New Hampshire Acquires New Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

