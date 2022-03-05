Bank of New Hampshire Grows Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

