Bank of New Hampshire Has $941,000 Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Yelp were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on YELP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

