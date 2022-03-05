Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 286 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.17. The company has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

