Bank of New Hampshire Purchases New Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,049.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,105,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 166,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 159,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 89,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter.
BLOK opened at $30.90 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.
