Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 106,455 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $87,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 14.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after acquiring an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Times by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in New York Times by 8.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in New York Times by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE:NYT opened at $46.02 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.86.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

