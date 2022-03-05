Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 66,453 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $83,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $2,408,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,446 shares of company stock worth $4,322,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $217.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.84.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

