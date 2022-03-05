Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $84,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at $232,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $71.87 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

