Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $85,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,831 shares of company stock worth $1,317,687. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.61.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

