Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 654,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $93,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

In other Invesco news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

