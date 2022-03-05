Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 44,518 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,633,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $89,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of SEE opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

