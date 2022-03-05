Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$103.00 at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.08.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$93.19 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$75.84 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.