Barclays Downgrades Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $10.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on AM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

