Barclays Downgrades Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sotera Health by 72.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 452,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

