Barclays Raises Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $23.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.05.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 104.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,058,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 976,196 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.