Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.43. 71,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,341. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.