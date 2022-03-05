Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00. The company traded as high as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 10802736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.53.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

