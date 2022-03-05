BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Up 85.7% in February

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BBTV stock remained flat at $$1.68 during trading hours on Friday. BBTV has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Get BBTV alerts:

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BBTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.