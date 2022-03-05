BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $63.33 Average PT from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of BCE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $55.96.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

