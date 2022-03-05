Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Price Target Cut to €106.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €110.00 ($123.60) to €106.00 ($119.10) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BDRFY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($95.51) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($95.51) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BDRFY opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.