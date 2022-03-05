Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,029 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHE. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHE opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $899.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.00%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

