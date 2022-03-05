Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Lowered to $50.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

